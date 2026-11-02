Yuvraj Singh backs Abhishek Sharma to become future India captain, says he will have to hold IPL leadership

Abhishek Sharma has held vice-captaincy in the Sunrisers Hyderabad during the last Indian Premier League edition

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India's Abhishek Sharma walks off the field after his dismissal during the fifth T20I match between India and West Indies at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, October 17, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Dhananjay TK)

Former India all-rounder and newly appointed assistant coach of the Delhi Capitals, Yuvraj Singh, has made a huge claim about explosive opening batter Abhishek Sharma having all the qualities required to become a successful captain of the senior national team in the near future.

Despite making his senior debut less than two years ago, Abhishek Sharma has already become a key figure in the dressing room and a regular starter for the side. He was also a part of the Indian team that defended its world T20 title at the ICC T20 World Cup earlier this year on home soil.

Read more: Former CSK star picks Abhishek Sharma over Harry Brook as best T20I batter

In the recently concluded five-match T20I series against New Zealand, Abhishek Sharma scored a total of 197 runs in India’s 3-2 series win. His performances have prompted a lot of people to say that he has already become a contender to become the Indian captain in the near future.

One of them is Yuvraj Singh, who shares a close bond with Abhishek. In an interaction with Cricbuzz, Yuvraj openly claimed that the left-hander has all the makings of a good captain. The ex all-rounder praised Abhishek’s habit of encouraging youngsters.

“Well, it’s too early to say whether he has the makings of a captain, but I feel he has all the qualities of a leader. I think he encourages the younger guys in state cricket as well,” Yuvraj Singh said via Cricbuzz.

Yuvraj then appreciated Abhishek for patting the back of teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and motivating the latter. That, according to Yuvraj, is a sign of a good leader.

“I love the way he encourages Sooryavanshi, puts his hand on his shoulder and motivates him. I think that’s a good sign of a senior leader, whatever you want to call it,’ Yuvraj Singh added.

The 44-year-old then admitted that it will be important for Abhishek Sharma to captain an Indian Premier League outfit if he is to become a future India captain. The left-hander is yet to hold a leadership role in the IPL.

He vice-captained the Sunrisers Hyderabad last season, but Yuvraj Singh believes it will be important for him to hold a captaincy role, since that will give him a lot of confidence going forward.

“If you want to captain India one day, I think it’s important to captain your IPL side. That gives you the kind of confidence you need to lead India. I’m sure time will tell whether he is capable of doing it. If it’s in his destiny, I’m sure he’ll get the opportunity,” Yuvraj Singh concluded.

In 72 senior T20I appearances, Abhishek Sharma has scored 2268 runs at a strike rate of 196 with four centuries and 14 half-centuries respectively.