Yuvraj Singh becomes batting coach of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2027 season

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh becomes Delhi Capitals' batting coach in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Delhi Capitals appoints as Yuvraj Singh for IPL 2027

The big step taken by Delhi Capitals ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 as the management appointed former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh as assistant and batting coach.

Yuvraj Singh is a senior player who has played 304 One-Day matches, 40 Test matches and 58 T20 games for India. He is 44 years old and has helped India win many World Cups. In the last few years, he has also guided several experienced and young Indian players.

This new job is his first official role as a coach. Yuvraj will now begin his coaching journey in the IPL with the Delhi Capitals team.

This new job also brings Yuvraj back to the Delhi team. In 2015, the same franchise (then called Delhi Daredevils) bought him for a big amount of Rs 16 crore. That made him the costliest player in IPL history at that time. He played all 14 matches for the team that season.

Talking about the new appointment, Delhi Capitals chairman and co-owner, and JSW sports founder Parth Jindal said, “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Yuvi to the Delhi Capitals family. Yuvi is one of Indian cricket’s greatest match-winners and someone who has played a pivotal role in mentoring many of the brightest young talents in Indian cricket today. His experience, winning mindset, and ability to connect with players will be invaluable to our squad.”

“We wish him all the very best as he takes on his first formal coaching role, and we are excited to begin this new chapter together. His return to the franchise also marks a special moment for everyone associated with the Capitals, and we look forward to seeing him work with Dada and the rest of the staff going forward.”

Mr. Kiran Kumar Grandhi, co-owner, Delhi Capitals, and GMR sports founder said, “We are delighted to welcome Yuvraj Singh to Delhi Capitals as our Assistant & Batting Coach. His remarkable career, competitive spirit and deep understanding of the game make him a tremendous addition to our coaching setup.”

“This marks his first formal coaching role in the IPL, and we are confident that his insights, winning mindset and ability to mentor players will make a meaningful difference to our players and our campaign. We look forward to working closely with him and wish him every success as he begins this exciting new chapter with Delhi Capitals.”

Speaking on his new role, Yuvraj said, “I am excited to begin a new chapter in my life with the Delhi Capitals. I have an old association with the franchise and know the owners well, which makes this a special opportunity for me. I’m also looking forward to teaming up with Dada, this time as coaches. Coaching is something I am truly passionate about, and I cannot wait to get started with this extremely talented squad. I’m sure it’s going to be an exciting journey for me, and I look forward to contributing to the team’s success.”