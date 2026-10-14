‘Been your Assistant for 25 years’: Yuvraj Singh on reuniting with Sourav Ganguly as Delhi Capitals Assistant and Batting Coach

Yuvraj Singh opens up on his first IPL coaching role as Delhi Capitals assistant and batting coach and reuniting with Sourav Ganguly ahead of IPL 2027. Read on for the full story.

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Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh appointed as Delhi Capitals Assistant and Batting Coach. [Photo Credit: Delhi Capitals]

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is up for a new challenge as he takes up his first formal coaching role in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Delhi Capitals’ Yuvraj wants to help the franchise build a confident team that can handle pressure and fight for the title as the Assistant and Batting Coach.

Yuvraj will work alongside Delhi Capitals Head Coach Sourav Ganguly, with whom he shares a close bond dating back to his early days in international cricket. Having played under Ganguly’s captaincy, the former India star is now looking forward to learning from him and sharing his own experience with the squad.

Yuvraj Singh opens up on working with Sourav Ganguly

Yuvraj revealed that Ganguly personally approached him for the role. The former India captain’s offer came as an opportunity Yuvraj had been preparing for over the last few years.

“Dada told me, ‘Would you be my assistant?’ And I was like, ‘I’ve been your assistant for the last 25 years, so I’ll probably be doing the same job!’ I was very happy to do it. I’ve been building myself up over the last three to four years for this opportunity. I have worked with players individually, but being part of the entire team environment will be a different experience, and I’m really excited about it.”

Yuvraj also highlighted one of the biggest lessons he learnt from Ganguly during his playing days.

“The best thing I learnt from Dada was how to create a good team environment. When he was captain and I made my debut, he kept us together. He made us believe that we could become a great team and win tournaments outside India. He has always been like a big brother to me, whether it was helping me understand selection, mentoring me or showing me what it takes to become a good international cricketer. I’m looking forward to working with him, understanding his insights and sharing mine,” he said.

Yuvraj wants Delhi Capitals players to believe in themselves

A key part of Yuvraj’s coaching approach will be helping players trust their abilities. The two-time World Cup winner believes that players must understand why they have been picked and back themselves to deliver.

“At this level, everybody is skilled and brings something different to the table. But I come from a place where self-belief is extremely important. If a franchise has selected you and given you a position in the squad, it means they believe in you. You have to believe that you belong there. That comes through practice, awareness of the game and playing matches. We will work on these things as a team,” he said.

Yuvraj backs Delhi Capitals’ batting line-up

Yuvraj also spoke about Delhi Capitals’ batting options, naming KL Rahul, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi and Ashutosh Sharma among the players who can make an impact.

“KL Rahul is a solid player whom I’ve watched for a long time, and Tristan Stubbs is very exciting. There are also players like Sameer Rizvi and Ashutosh Sharma, who are very good hitters. We have good batting resources, but we need to work on the right team combination and make the side stronger and more versatile, with deeper batting, quality bowling and good fielding. Every aspect of the game matters,” he said.

Delhi Capitals’ aim is to win the IPL title

Delhi Capitals have yet to win an IPL title, and Yuvraj is determined to help change that. Having represented the franchise, then known as Delhi Daredevils, in 2015, he wants the team to first secure a playoff place before pushing for the trophy.

“We definitely have the ability, and that’s why Dada and I are coming in — to bring that belief back. Our first target is to qualify, but we are here to win the championship, and I don’t see why we can’t do that. Just because it hasn’t happened in the past doesn’t mean it can’t happen in the future. We want to build a squad and an energy that is ready to fight, take on any opposition and perform in any situation,” he said.

Yuvraj represented India in 304 ODIs, 40 Tests and 58 T20Is. He played key roles in India’s 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup triumphs. He also featured in 132 IPL matches, scoring 2,750 runs and taking 36 wickets.

Now, he hopes to use that experience to help Delhi Capitals become a stronger unit and compete for their first IPL championship.