Yuzvendra Chahal raises questions flat pitches, says ‘There’s nothing for the bowlers’

Yuzvendra Chahal raised concerns over flat pitches, while Aakash Chopra praised Mayank Yadav’s comeback after India’s T20I defeat to West Indies.

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Yuzvendra Chahal raised concerns over flat pitches after India’s 2nd T20I defeat to West Indies. (Photo: PTI)

India’s 10-match winning streak came to an end as West Indies defeated them by six wickets in the second T20I in Ranchi. Captain Shai Hope led the chase with an unbeaten century as the visitors chased down 250 to level the five-match series 1-1.

After the high-scoring contest, former India cricketers Aakash Chopra and Yuzvendra Chahal shared their views on JioStar’s ‘Haier Cricket Live’. While Chopra praised Mayank Yadav for returning to his high pace after a spell on the sidelines, Chahal raised concerns about the lack of help for bowlers on flat pitches and smaller grounds.

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Yuzvendra Chahal raises concerns over flat pitches

Chahal, meanwhile, pointed to the growing challenge for bowlers in T20 cricket. He said flat surfaces, dew and smaller boundaries make it difficult to contain batters, especially when teams can score heavily during the powerplay.

“On such wickets, there’s nothing for the bowlers. When the ball gets old, there’s dew, the ball comes nicely onto the bat, and the grounds are getting smaller. We’ve seen this in the IPL as well, with 260 being chased in 19 overs. In this game too, 250 got chased down easily in 18.3 overs. So, what should bowlers do? What is the use of their skill?”

The leg-spinner also compared modern T20 scoring with earlier seasons, arguing that bowlers need more support from the playing conditions.

“I feel for them, because I am a bowler too and when I bowl in the IPL, on small grounds with flat wickets, you have an Impact Player as well. Earlier, when the Impact Player rule was not there, you used to see 50 runs in six overs, and 170-180 was a fighting total.

“But these days, 70-80 runs are scored in the first six overs, and the game is done there itself. So, either you have to have something for the bowlers in the wicket, or else just install a bowling machine.”

Aakash Chopra praises Mayank Yadav’s comeback

Chopra felt Mayank’s performance was important for his confidence as the fast bowler continues to return from injury. Despite going for runs in the previous match, Mayank picked up key wickets and showed that he could still trouble batters with his pace.

“In the last match, he went for a few runs. Also, you’re obviously nervous when making a comeback. This is top-flight cricket, and you understand that you are playing on good batting wickets in India and coming back after a lay-off. So, getting that wicket early, although he had conceded a boundary before that, dismissing Kamil Pooran was a good start.

“The next one, to dismiss Shimron Hetmyer, was an absolute peach. It tells you what pace can do, how it can cramp you and how it can slightly embarrass you. And the last one, again, was nearly 150 clicks.”

Chopra also highlighted the mental challenge of returning after rehabilitation, saying Mayank’s spell offered reassurance that he could bowl at high speed again.

“It was the final over of the powerplay, which usually goes for runs, so getting another wicket was a huge validation for himself because, after rehab, that thing always stays in the back of your mind: ‘Will I get injured again?’ That memory of pain stays with you until it doesn’t.

“Because you live alone for six to eight months, it’s like you’re living in a cave. Everyone else is playing, and you’re just watching and waiting for your turn. So, what he did in this game, more than the wickets, was the validation that he can get back to bowling at that high pace.”