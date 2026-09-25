Zaheer Khan reveals how MS Dhoni played BIG role in his CSK appointment

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan has revealed how MS Dhoni played a key role in his appointment as CSK head coach ahead of IPL 2027. Read what he said.

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Zaheer Khan has revealed how a conversation with MS Dhoni and the Chennai Super Kings management led to him taking up the head coach role ahead of IPL 2027.

The former India fast bowler has replaced Stephen Fleming, who ended his long association with CSK after 18 years. Zaheer’s appointment came after the franchise considered several options, with Dhoni eventually putting his name forward for the role.

Speaking on CSK’s official YouTube channel, Zaheer said the process was simple and that he was happy to take up the opportunity.

Zaheer Khan opens up on Dhoni’s role

Zaheer explained that the discussions with CSK did not take too long once the franchise contacted him about the position.

“The procedure was very simple, straightforward. I would say in typical CSK fashion. Obviously, MS has been a great force with CSK, has been very critical in terms of understanding what the direction of the team should be,” Zaheer said.

The former pacer added that CSK first checked whether he was available before moving ahead with the appointment.

“The availability was checked, and I said, ‘Yeah, I would love to be part of it’. It would be a privilege and an honor,” he said.

CSK managing director Kasi Viswanathan has also confirmed that Dhoni suggested Zaheer’s name. The management, including captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and owner Rupa Gurunath, agreed that the former India pacer was the right fit for the job.

Zaheer feels the pressure of new role

Zaheer now takes charge of a CSK side that has struggled in the last two IPL seasons. The franchise finished 10th in 2025 and eighth in 2026, making the rebuilding process one of his biggest tasks ahead of IPL 2027.

The 47-year-old admitted that taking charge of a team with such a big fan base comes with pressure, but he is also excited about the challenge.

“The feeling is still sinking in, I would say, you know, so much love and affection being shown towards me by the fans and by the well-wishers. Looking ahead to this special chapter in my cricketing career. It always feels very satisfying and feels a lot of pressure as well at the same time because of the responsibilities I will be carrying,” Zaheer said.

“That is something that is going to be very, very challenging and exciting at the same time, because it is just about taking the team to the level that everyone expects it to be. That is something which I am looking forward to,” he further added.

Zaheer begins new CSK chapter

The appointment marks Zaheer’s first head coach role with an IPL franchise. He has previously worked in senior roles with Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants, giving him experience of player development and franchise cricket.

With Dhoni continuing to be available as a player and Zaheer taking charge of the coaching setup, CSK will now begin preparations for IPL 2027 with a new leadership combination.