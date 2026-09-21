Zaheer Khan set to takeover as Chennai Super Kings head coach ahead of IPL 2027

Zaheer Khan has been brought in as the new Chennai Super Kings head coach upon the insistence of former captain MS Dhoni after Stephen Fleming stepped down from the role earlier this year

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Former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan during a programme organised to unveil the Pro Star League trophy in Mumbai on April 27, 2018. (Photo IANS)

Five-time Indian Premier League champions Chennai Super Kings have announced that former India pacer Zaheer Khan will takeover as the franchise’s head coach, replacing New Zealand’s Stephen Fleming, who stepped down from the role earlier this year, ending his successful 18-year association with CSK.

The franchise took to their social media accounts to make this announcement. “Welcoming Zaheer Khan as the Head Coach of Chennai Super Kings,” CSK wrote on X. This is a major addition to the five-time champions, who will head to the upcoming mini-auction for the 2027 IPL season with a proper plan under Zaheer.

The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side need a major overhaul after finishing at the bottom half of the points table in the 2026 season. They welcomed a lot of young new faces to the team last season but that didn’t seem to work and that’s why the upcoming mini-auction holds a lot of significance.

Now that Zaheer Khan has officially taken over, CSK will be expected to make smart moves at the auction table later this year. The former left-arm pacer has been a part of the Mumbai Indians coaching set-up previously and has also mentored the Lucknow Super Giants previously. He is expected to bring in a wealth of experience to the side.

Zaheer Khan expressed his pleasure to join CSK, claiming that he is honoured to be a part of one of the most successful franchises of the competition and that he cannot wait to get started. He also gave a special shoutout to the franchise supporters for the incredible atmosphere they create during Chennai’s home games at Anbuden.

“It’s an honour to be a part of one of the most successful teams in the history of the IPL. As a cricketer, I have faced CSK on the field and have thoroughly enjoyed the contests. The atmosphere created by the Superfans at Chepauk make it even more special. I can’t wait to join the legacy franchise with such a rich history,” Zaheer Khan was quoted as saying in a press release issued by the franchise.

Zaheer was always the front runner for the role and according to trusted sources, the CSK cricket management captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and owner Rupa Gurunath wanted an Indian coach to replace Stephen Fleming.

Former England captain Eoin Morgan and ex Delhi Capitals head coach Hemang Badani were also in contention but the CSK management placed their full trust on Zaheer Khan.

It is also being said that former CSK captain MS Dhoni, who was Zaheer Khan’s captain in the Indian team, backed the latter’s name for the position.