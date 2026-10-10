Zimbabwe Women announce squad to face Smriti Mandhan’s India on historic tour, Josephine Nkomo to lead

Zimbabwe women have retained their 15-member squad for their historic first bilateral series against India. The T20I series begins on October 16 in Raipur, followed by ODIs in Vadodara.

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Zimbabwe women announce squad for historic India tour (Photo: X)

Zimbabwe women’s cricket team will head into their upcoming tour of India with the same squad that helped the country secure its first-ever ICC Women’s Championship victory. Led by Josephine Nkomo, the 15-member team will play three T20Is and three ODIs against India, with the opening match scheduled for October 16.

The tour marks Zimbabwe’s first-ever bilateral international series against India. The visitors will look to build on the confidence gained from their recent historic win over the West Indies, when they secured a four-wicket victory at the Harare Sports Club on September 27.

Zimbabwe look to carry winning momentum against India

Zimbabwe have kept faith in the players who delivered their memorable result against the West Indies. The team will now face a new challenge against India, with the six-match series offering valuable experience against one of the leading sides in women’s cricket.

Smriti Mandhana will be beginning her journey as the Indian captain with a multi-format series against Zimbabwe. The three-match T20I series will be played in Raipur, beginning on October 16. The action will then move to Vadodara for the three-match ODI series, which starts on October 23. The ODI matches will be part of the ICC Women’s Championship, making them important fixtures for Zimbabwe as they look to collect valuable points.

The visitors will hope their recent success helps them compete strongly against India and continue their progress in international cricket.

Nyasha Gwanzura leads Zimbabwe’s bowling attack

Bowler Nyasha Gwanzura will be one of the players to watch after producing a career-best performance in Zimbabwe’s win over the West Indies. She returned figures of 4/33 in that match and has retained her place in the squad for the India tour.

Michelle Mavunga and Francisca Chipare are also part of the bowling group. Their performances could play an important role as Zimbabwe prepare to take on India in both formats.

The squad also includes captain Josephine Nkomo and experienced players such as Nomvelo Sibanda, who will be expected to guide the team through a demanding tour.

Zimbabwe’s batting line-up remains unchanged

Zimbabwe have also retained their key batting options for the series. Modester Mupachikwa, Sharne Mayers, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Kelis Ndhlovu and Beloved Biza are among the batters named in the 15-member squad.

The team will aim to produce consistent performances with the bat while making the most of their opportunities against India. With the ODI leg counting towards the ICC Women’s Championship, the series will be an important test for Zimbabwe as they seek to build on their recent achievement.

Zimbabwe Women’s Squad for India Tour: Josephine Nkomo (Captain), Beloved Biza, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Kelis Ndhlovu, Michelle Mavunga, Francisca Chipare, Olinder Chare, Kudzai Chigora, Nyasha Gwanzura, Nomvelo Sibanda, Loryn Phiri, Chiyedza Dhururu, Modester Mupachikwa, Tendai Makusha and Sharne Mayers.

India squad for T20I series against Zimbabwe: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Shafali Verma (vice-captain), Niki Prasad, Harmanpreet Kaur, Anushka Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), G Kamalini (wk), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, N Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Jintimani Kalita, Minnu Mani

India squad for ODI series against Zimbabwe: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma (vice-captain), Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Vaishnavi Sharma, Nandani Sharma, N Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Renuka Singh