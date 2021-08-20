Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns is off life support and recovering in hospital after a heart surgery in Sydney.Also Read - Former New Zealand Cricketer Chris Cairns Stable After Surgery

"For those of you who want to know how @chriscairns168 is getting on, I'm pleased to say that Chris is off life support and has been able to communicate with his family from hospital in Sydney. They are thankful for all of the support and well wishes from everyone, and ask for continued privacy. Great news," Cairns's lawyer Aaron Lloyd wrote on social media.

The 51-year-old former cricketer suffered a heart issue about two weeks ago. He reportedly had an aortic dissection, which means a tear in the inner layer of the body's main artery. He was earlier admitted to a hospital in Australia's Canberra city. Later, he was rushed to Sydney.

Cairns played 62 Tests, 215 ODIs, and two T20Is for New Zealand between 1989 and 2006. The veteran all-rounder amassed 3,320 Test runs at an average of over 33 and took 218 wickets at an average of just over 29.

In ODIs, Cairns gathered 4,950 runs at 29.46 and took 201 wickets at 32.80. Cairns was named as one of five Wisden Cricketers of The Tear in 2000 and is the son of former New Zealand all-rounder Lance Cairns.