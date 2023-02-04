Home

Cricketer Sohail Khan Claims Pakistan Domestic Setup is Filled With Bowlers Like Umran Malik

Khan said when a bower comes through the domestic level of Pakistan, he becomes a bonafide bowler.

Cricketer Sohail Khan Claims Pakistan Domestic Setup is Filled With Bowlers Like Umran Malik. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former Pakistan international Sohail Khan grabbed headlines recently when he made revealed a chat with ex India skipper Virat Kohli from the 50-over World Cup in 2015. Now Khan has commented on pacer Umran Malik and claimed that bowlers like him are plenty in the Pakistan domestic circuit.

“I feel this Umran Malik guy is a good bowler. I’ve seen 1-2 matches. He runs fast and has kept other things is check as well. But if you think of fast bowlers with speed in excess of over 150-155 kph, I can count 12-15 players right now who play tape-ball cricket. If you go visit the trails organised by Lahore Qalandars, you’ll find many players,” Sohail said on The Nadir Ali podcast.

Khan said when a bower comes through the domestic level of Pakistan, he becomes a bonafide bowler. Prime examples have been the likes of Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.

“Iske (Umran Malik) jaise toh bohot hain. Domestic cricket bhari padi hai hamaari. (Our domestic setup is filled with bowlers like Umran Malik). When a bowler comes through in our domestic level, he becomes a bonafide bowler. Like Shaheen, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf… these are bowlers who know their stuff. I can give you plenty of names”, he added.

The 38-year old pacer featured in India’s opener in the 50-over World Cup in 2015, obviously the Men in Blue won that match by 76 runs.

The SRH pacer has recently featured in India’s 2-1 series win over New Zealand picked up 2 wickets in 3 matches.