Cricketer Yusuf Pathan to Contest Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections as Trinamool Congress Candidate From Behrampore

Pathan is set to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as part of Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress. He is going to contest from the Behrampore constituency.

Yusuf Pathan to become minister. (Credits Instagram)

Kolkata: In a few days time, former India cricketer Yusuf Pathan will pad up to bat on a different pitch. As per reports, Pathan is set to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as part of Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress. He is going to contest from the Behrampore constituency. The cricketer’s move is in alignment with the party’s ploy as it gears up for a grand inauguration of its 2024 campaign, called ‘Jonogorjon Sabha’, at Kolkata’s iconic Brigade Parade Grounds. The TMC revealed its line up of 42 candidates during this mega event, setting the stage for the all-important electoral contest.

Yusuf has been associated in the past with the Kolkata Knight Riders team. He has been the architect of many matches for the Knight Riders franchise and hence is extremely popular in the city. Pathan has recently been featuring in a number of exhibition matches.

