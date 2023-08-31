Home

Cricketers With Triple Centuries in Test Cricket – Check Here Full List Here

Cricketers With Triple Centuries in Test Cricket – Check Here Full List Here

Did you know the first time a batsman scored a triple century in a Test match was in 1930, when Andy Sandham from England achieved this feat against the West Indies. Continue to read who has scored most triple centuries.

Cricketers With Triple Centuries in Test Cricket Check Full List Here

New Delhi: Test Cricket is a format of cricket played for 4 to 5 days between international teams representing different countries. Did you know the first time a batsman scored a triple century in a Test match was in 1930, when Andy Sandham from England achieved this feat against the West Indies. Since then, 27 different batters have scored a total of 31 triple-centuries in Test Cricket. This article will give you all the information about the list of triple centuries in Test Cricket. Currently, there are 12 Test-Cricket playing nations in the world, including Ireland which is the latest addition to the club of triple centuries. You can find the complete list of these triple centuries below.

Major Milestones Of Cricketers Who Scored Triple Century

Australian cricket David Warner, has made the latest addition to the triple century he scored an unbeaten 335 runs against Pakistan on November 30, 2019, in Adelaide Oval, Australia.

It’s an interesting fact that Brian Lara and Chris Gayle from West Indies, Donald Bradman from Australia, and Virender Sehwag from India are the only batsmen to score 300 plus score more than once in the test matches. Brian Lara and Chris Gayle from West Indies, Donald Bradman from Australia, and Virender Sehwag from India are the only batsmen to score 300 plus score more than once in the test matches.

Brian Lara, a cricketing legend, holds the record for the highest score of 400 runs in a test match. Additionally, he is the only player to have scored over 350 runs twice in Test Cricket.

In 1932-33, Wally Hammond scored the Test triple-century in the shortest time of 4 hours and 48 minutes.

Virender Sehwag holds the record for the fastest triple century in terms of balls, scoring it in 278 balls against South Africa in Chennai in 2008.

Australia has scored the highest number of triple-centuries in Test Cricket, which is eight.

Headingley in Leeds, England, and the Antigua Recreation Ground in St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda have both witnessed three triple centuries each, making them the two Cricket grounds with the highest number of triple centuries.

List of Triple Centuries in Cricket

Out of these 12 nations, only 8 Test-Cricket-playing nations have so far scored a triple century in test matches. These nations include Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and the West Indies.

However, no player from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe has ever scored 300 runs in a Test match. A triple century in Cricket is achieved when a player hits a score of 300 or more runs in a single innings.

This is considered to be a significant achievement in the game of cricket and is a rare feat accomplished by only a few players in the history of Test Cricket. Here is the full list of Test cricketers who achieved triple centuries.

Here is the list of cricketers who scored triple century in Cricket.

1. David Warner (Australia) 335*, 30 November 2019

2. Karun Nair (India) 303*, 19 December 2016

3. Azhar Ali (Pakistan) 302, 13 October 2016

4. Brendon McCullum ( New Zealand) 302, 18 February 2014

5. Kumar Sangakkara ( Sri Lanka) 319, 5 February 2014

6. Hashim Amla (South Africa) 311*, 19 July 2012

7. Michael Clarke (Australia) 329*, 3 January 2012

8. Chris Gayle ( West Indies) 333, 15 November 2010

9. Younis Khan (Pakistan) 313, 21 February 2009

10. Virender Sehwag ( India) 319, 26 March 2008

11. Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) 374, 27 July 2006

12. Chris Gayle ( West Indies) 317, 29 April 2005

13. Brian Lara (West Indies) 400*, 10 April 2004

14. Virender Sehwag ( India) 309, 28 March 2004

15. Matthew Hayden ( Australia) 380, 9 October 2003

16. Inzamam-ul-Haq (Pakistan) 329, 1 May 2002

17. Mark Taylor ( Australia) 334*, 15 October 1998

18. Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) 340, 2 August 1997

19. Brian Lara (West Indies) 375, 16 April 1994

20. Graham Gooch (England) 333, 26 July 1990

21. Lawrence Rowe (West Indies) 302, 6 March 1974

22. Bob Cowper (Australia) 307, 11 February 1966

23. John Edrich (England) 310*, 8 July 1965

24. Bob Simpson (Australia) 311, 23 July 1964

25. Garfield Sobers (West Indies) 365*, 26 February 1958

26. Hanif Mohammad (Pakistan) 337, 17 January 1958

27. Len Hutton ( England) 364, 20 August 1938

28. Donald Bradman (Australia) 304, 20 July 1934

29. Wally Hammond (England) 336*, 31 March 1933

30. Donald Bradman (Australia) 334, 11 July 1930

31. Andy Sandham ( England) 325, 3 April 1930

