Cricketing Fraternity From Virender Sehwag to Ricky Ponting Wish Speedy Recovery to Rishabh Pant After Indian Cricketer Met With Horrific Accident in Roorkee

India cricketer Rishabh Pant met with a fatal accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway while returning back home to Roorkee from Delhi.

New Delhi: Cricket legends have shared their thoughts and prayers for Rishabh Pant’s speedy recovery after the Wicket-Keeper batter met with a horrific car accident in Roorkee on Friday.

‘Praying for Rishabh Pant. Thankfully he is out of danger. Wishing @RishabhPant17 a very speedy recovery. Get well soon Champ’, VVS Laxman wrote on Twitter.

‘Wishing a very speedy & full recovery to Rishabh! Take care @RishabhPant17’, Gautam Gambhir posted.

India cricketer Rishabh Pant met with a fatal accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway while returning back home to Roorkee from Delhi. Pant has been bought to Dehradun’s Max hospital. His plastic surgery will be done there. Khanpur MLA Umesh Kumar reached the hospital to know about his condition. The extent of the injury is yet to be known. Pant was reportedly traveling in his BMW. Pant was apparently driving the car and after the accident it caught fire. Some people who were near the spot also robbed the money that was on the accident site.

Reports also suggest that the southpaw was driving the car and tried to escape by breaking the window.