Cricketing World and fans celebrate Jammu and Kashmir’s HISTORIC Ranji Triumph as ‘A Story for the Ages’

Jammu and Kashmir secured their maiden Ranji Trophy title after a wait of 67 years. The victory felt deeply personal to all the fans, given the inspiring journeys of the player.

Published: February 28, 2026 4:46 PM IST
By Sruti Thakur | Edited by Sruti Thakur
Jammu and Kashmir secured their maiden title after a wait of 67 years (Source: IANS)

Ranji Trophy final: Cricketing world celebrated Jammu and Kashmir’s historic Ranji Trophy triumph over Karnataka on Saturday, February 28. The victory felt deeply personal to all the fans, given the inspiring journeys of the players, all uncapped at the international level, who come from a region that has endured more hardship and turmoil than most parts of the country.

Paras Dogra-led Jammu and Kashmir displayed remarkable grit and determination as they outplayed traditional powerhouse Karnataka on Saturday, marking the end of a memorable season in which they took on both established teams and rising sides with confidence and smart tactics.

Jammu and Kashmir secured their maiden title after a wait of 67 years

Jammu and Kashmir showcased an all-round performance in the final as they posted a mammoth first innings total of 584 and then restricted Karnataka sufficiently to earn a 291-run lead, which ultimately proved decisive in a contest that ended in a draw.

Resuming the fifth and final day at 186 for four in their second innings, Openers Qamran Iqbal (160 not out) and Sahil Lotra (101 not out) put together an unbeaten partnership to take the total to 342 for four, stretching the overall lead to 633 runs.

Karnataka were unable to take a single wicket on the final day, underlining Jammu and Kashmir’s dominance. Earlier in the match, pacer Auqib Nabi registered his seventh five-wicket haul of the season to finish as the tournament’s leading wicket-taker, while skipper Paras Dogra crossed the milestone of 10,000 runs in the competition.

At 2:10 pm, the two captains agreed to shake hands, sealing Jammu and Kashmir’s maiden title after a wait of 67 years.

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah reflected on the side’s hardwork and determinationa and wrote, “They’ve done it. Well done J&K”

ICC Chairman, Jay Shah took to X (Formerly twitter) to congratulate the side on securing their maiden Ranji Title
https://twitter.com/JayShah/status/2027674783190815078

India’s star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also congratulated the side for showcasing remarkable grit and determination

India’s star opener Shikhar Dhawan also took to social media to congratulate the side on their hitoric victory

Yuzvendra Chahal expressed his happiness and congratulated the side for thier inspiring journey

Sruti Thakur is a trainee sports journalist at india.com with a specialization in Broadcast Journalism.

