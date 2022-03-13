New Delhi: Cristiano Ronaldo is currently now at his closing stages of his career but he is even a better player then what he was before. At 37 years of age he is ageing like a fine wine and can put any 25-year old into shame with his fitness and physical abilities. He is the ultimate alpha male of world football and he has proved it day in and day out and in yesterday’s English Premier League match against Tottenham, Ronaldo score his 59th career hattrick which not only took Manchester United past the finishing line by 3-2 but he also broke Josef Bican’s all-time record for most official goals for club and country. He currently stands at 807 goals. We at india.com brings you some of the memorable goals in his illustrious career so far.Also Read - EPL: Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks All-Time Goal Scoring Record as Manchester United Beat Tottenham 3-2

Bicycle-Kick Goal Against Juventus

This goal will easily go down as the best UEFA Champions league goals of all time. His over-head effort against Juventus left Gianluigi Buffon rooted to the spot and the Juve fans in disbelief.

Thunderous Long-Ranger Against Porto

The goal that gave Cristiano Ronaldo his first ever FIFA Puskas Award. This long-ranger in 2009 was adjudged as the best goal of the year. CR7 was the first ever recipient of the award.

Stunner at Camp Nou Against Barcelona

This particular goal will haunt Barcelona fans for ages. Ronaldo's exquisite strike from the edge of the penalty box for Real Madrid silenced the home fans at Camp Nou as Barcelona lost the 1st leg of the Spanish Super Cup 2017 by 3-1.

Insane Leap Leading to a Perfect Header

In the Serie A game between Juventus and Sampdoria, Ronaldo demonstrated his ability to jump when he reached the ball, which was 2.56 m high and banged it with his head, scoring a ridiculous goal. Cristiano Ronaldo’s vertical leap was 71 cm (28 inches) when scoring that world-class goal.

Hattrick Goal Against Spain in 2018 FIFA World Cup

Cometh the Hour, Cometh the Man. Ronaldo delivered at the right place and at the right time as his free-kick goal against Spain in the 2018 FIFA World Cup group stages, salvaged a 3-3 draw for Portugal. He also netted his first ever World Cup hattrick in that match.