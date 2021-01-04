Cristiano Ronaldo has started 2021 in style as he edged past legendary Brazilian football icon Pele in the list of all-time leading goalscorers with a brace against Udinese on Sunday in a Serie A fixture. The Juventus star may not have had a memorable 2020, but he would like to bury the ghosts and make 2021 his own. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Surpasses Pele to Become Second-Highest Goalscorer of All Time

Well, the Turin star has all the chance of doing that: Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Doesn't Give a Damn About Team; Lionel Messi Makes Whole Squad Grow: Former Real Madrid Player

Here are the five major records Ronaldo will have in his sight in 2021: Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Person to Reach 250 Million Followers on Instagram

Most International Goals: The Portuguese star has a total of 102 international goals in 170 games. He is seven goals shy of becoming the highest international goal-scorer of all-time. At number one is Iran’s Ali Daei – who has 109 goals to his name. The feat surely does not seem out of reach for Ronaldo – who is in top-goalscoring form.

1st to Win Six Champions League Titles: The 35-year old could become the first footballer to win six UCL titles. Ronaldo already has five with Juventus and is the joint-most-successful player in the history of the Championships with Paco Gento.

1st Top Scorer in Three Countries: While he has done it in England with Manchester United and with Real Madrid in Spain. If he does it this season with Juventus, he will become the first footballer to do it. Last season, he came perilously close to doing it but missed it by a whisker.

Top Scorer in UEFA Euro: Ronaldo led Portugal to a historic win in 2016. He currently has nine goals in the coveted tournament and is the joint-most goal-scorer in the tournament along with Michel Platini. He needs another goal to add another feather to his cap.

Most UCL Hat-tricks: The Juve star has eight hat-tricks in the competition and is joint-most with rival Lionel Messi. He has a golden opportunity to edge past the Barcelona icon.