Dear Cristiano Ronaldo,Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo's Bugatti Veyron Crashes Into Entrance of a House in Spain

This season has not been a good season for Manchester United as a whole. The whole squad, that looked good for a top-four team finish on paper, has not lived up to its potential, nor did it look like the team that gelled with each other. Dressing room leaks, humiliating results, lack of dedication at times, issues you surely know of, and issues you have surely faced in your long and illustrious career. But the mark of a top team is the ability to bounce back as soon as possible, and United will surely bounce back with full force in the near future. Also Read - IPL Teams Commanding Higher Valuations Than Global Football Counterparts

As the rumour mill churns, it links more and more teams with you. These links can’t help but concern Man United fans about the future without our talisman. The last time you left the club, we won the league, reached the Champions League final, had players like Dimitar Berbatov, Wayne Rooney, Nani, and even the young Danny Welbeck and Federico Macheda pushed to replace you, under arguably the greatest manager in history, Sir Alex Ferguson. But now? In a team bereft of confidence, just you, the misfiring Marcus Rashford, who has underperformed through the middle whenever he has played there, and youngster Joe Hughill who is yet to make his debut for the club, left with a new manager coming in to try and revitalize the team. Having a player considered by many to be among the best in history would keep the squad motivated to do well next season. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Looking Forward to Working With New Manager Erik Ten Hag

Obviously, playing in the Europa League was not one of your goals on your return to Manchester United. Despite my best attempts, I know it is a massive step down for a player of your caliber, and one no one would have expected to happen. After all, a five-time Champions League winner and five-time Ballon d’Or winner should be pushing for trophies, not fourth place. Although, staying at Manchester United would cement you as a legend, a veteran who hauled the club out of a colossal crater with his experience and performances.

Only a handful of people have scored as many goals, and as many crucial goals if I may add, as you for the club. A total of 102 Premier League goals, including 18 this season. Your return made the fans believe something special was about to happen, and you did all you could. But factors out of your control, such as poor form from your team-mates led to winnable games not going our way. But players have done it before, like the aforementioned Wayne Rooney.

He stuck around in a dark time after Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement, until the 2016/17 season, while he could have easily left the club during the Moyes era, where we finished one place lower, 7th, and had no European football at all. However, the next year, with Louis Van Gaal in charge, we won the FA Cup and pushed into fifth place. There is no reason we can’t replicate a season like that, and with an enigma like you at the forefront of our attack, we can push for it and you can win your second FA Cup, then leave the club as a true legend upon the expiry of your contract.

Yours sincerely,

An optimistic Manchester United fan.