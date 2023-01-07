Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez All Set to Live Together By Breaking Saudi Arabian Law- Report

Ronaldo and his girlfriend are all set to break a Saudi Arabian law and most likely they are going to get away without any punishment.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez All Set to Live Together By Breaking Saudi Arabian Law- Report. (Image: Twitter)

Riyadh: Cristiano Ronaldo is gearing up to live his new life in Saudi Arabia after his big money move to Riyadh-based club Al Nassr, which will see him in Asian football for the first time in his illustrious career.

As per Saudi Arabian law, a couple need to me married in order to live together. Ronaldo and his partner Georgina, who are together since 2017 are yet to get married.

According to a report by Spanish News Agency EFE, the Portuguese international is unlikely to be punished due to his huge status as one of the best marketable players of the game.

”Although the laws still prohibit cohabitation without a marriage contract, the authorities have begun to turn a blind eye and do not persecute anyone. Of course, these laws are used when there is a problem or a crime”, a Saudi lawyer was quoted in the report.

Another lawyer said that this particular law gets unchecked in case of a foreigner.

“The Saudi Arabian authorities, today, do not interfere in this matter [in the case of foreigners], but the law continues to prohibit cohabitation outside of marriage,” added another lawyer.

CR7 will have to wait till 22nd January before his much anticipated debut in the Saudi League. He is serving a 2-match ban he received for smashing an Everton fan’s phone back in April 2022, during his time at Manchester United.