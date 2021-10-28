New Delhi: Cristiano Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez are expecting twins, revealed an Instagram post by the Manchester United superstar on Thursday. Ronaldo took to Instagram and confirmed the news. “Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love – we can’t wait to meet you,” the post read.Also Read - IPL New Team Auction: RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group Bags Lucknow; CVC Capital Wins Ahmedabad Franchise

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Ronaldo, already blessed with four children, Cristiano Junior being the oldest was born on 17 June 2010 in America. This is the second time. the Portuguese star is set to become the father of twins, daughter Eva and son Mateo born on 8 June 2017 to a surrogate mother also in America.

The 36-year-old also has a daughter with Rodriguez born on 12 November 2017.

Earlier, Ronaldo returned to Manchester United after a 12-year hiatus. “Cristiano, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, has so far won over 30 major trophies during his career, including five UEFA Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, seven league titles in England, Spain and Italy, and the European Championship for his native Portugal,” Manchester United issued an official statement welcoming the Portuguese legend after the deal was confirmed.

“In his first spell for Manchester United, he scored 118 goals in 292 games. Everyone at the club looks forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester,” the official statement read further.

Ronaldo was tipped to join United’s rivals Manchester City but the Premier League champions dropped out of the race later. Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendis took the proposal to Manchester United and both parties agreed to the deal.