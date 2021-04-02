Cristiano Ronaldo’s armband has been sold at auction for a massive €64,000 ($75,000). The Portugal captain threw away his captain’s armband in frustration during the FIFA World Cup Qualifier clash against Serbia. Also Read - Luxembourg vs Portugal: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores And Then Misses a Sitter in 3-1 Win

In the injury time, Ronaldo guided the ball towards the goal but Serbian defender Stefan Mitrovic with his sliding effort cleared the strike but at that time the ball was already inside the goal. However, Dutch referee Danny Makkelie denied the call as Ronaldo received the yellow card for his animated behaviour.

The blue armband with a white letter C was then put up for a charity auction by Vukicevic and his colleagues from Belgrade's firefighting brigade to collect money for the treatment of six-month-old Gavrilo Djurdjevic from Serbia who is suffering from spinal muscular atrophy.

The auction took place for almost three days as some people stirred the controversy after putting some fake bids with a humongous amount. Eventually, the armband was sold for €64,000 ($75,000) according to a Serbian State TV.

After the match, Ronaldo posted an explosive message on Instagram and said the entire nation is being harmed.

“Being captain of the Portugal team is one of the greatest sources of pride and privileges of my life. I always give and will give everything for my country, that will never change. But there are difficult times to deal with, especially when we feel that an entire nation is being harmed. Lift your head and face the next challenge now!” Ronaldo wrote in Portuguese on his Instagram account.

However, in the previous game against Luxembourg, Ronaldo scored a goal to lead Portugal’s comeback last Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old Ronaldo needs six goals to equal the all-time record of most goals at international stage currently held by Iranian Ali Daei.