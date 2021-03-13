Fans at Turin have been after Cristiano Ronaldo’s blood after Juventus’ early exit in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash against FC Porto. While rumours are rife that Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes is in talks with Real Madrid, Ronaldo has now been told to apologise for the loss. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer Rumour: Zinedine Zidane Reacts on Juventus Star Amid Real Madrid Return Speculation

Ex Juventus star Alessio Tacchinardi reckons Ronaldo – who was rested for the weekend game against Lazio – should issue an apology after he refused to interact with the media after the UCL loss. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Juventus Striker's Agent Jorge Mendes in Talks With Real Madrid - Report

“He (Ronaldo) was rested in last weekend’s game against Lazio, so what was he doing against Porto? Federico Chiesa went to talk on TV, but I would have expected Ronaldo to do so. He has to make an apology to the supporters,” Tacchinardi told TWM Radio. Also Read - Champions League Results: Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane Fire Liverpool Into Quarterfinals; Barcelona Crash Out After Playing 1-1 Draw Against PSG It was Juventus’ second consecutive year that they did not make the semi-final of the UCL. Reports suggest Juventus are eyeing at least £24 million for the Portuguese star. It would be interesting to see if Ronaldo issues and apology and what happens next in Ronaldo’s Turin saga. He has been an asset at Turin as well, scoring 92 goals in 121 appearances and helping the team to back-to-back Serie A titles.