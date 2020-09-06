Cristiano Ronaldo – who missed the UEFA Nations League game between Portugal and Croatia – was in the stands on Saturday. During the game, Ronaldo was also asked to wear the face mask during the pandemic. Ronaldo was ruled out of the fixture because of bizarre reason. Reportedly, it was a bee sting that forced him to stay out of the match. Also Read - SWE vs FRA Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Nations League 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Sweden vs France Matchday 1 at Friends Arena, Stockholm 12.15 AM IST September 6

"I am very doubtful that he will be 100 per cent OK," Portugal head coach Fernando Santos said during his press conference, per The Sun.

"He had been training well, then suddenly on Wednesday one of his toes was red, as if he'd been stung by a bee. Now we have to wait. With an infection, you don't know how long the recovery is going to take," he added.

Here is an official requesting Ronaldo to put on the mask:

Nunca se esqueçam da máscara 😷 pic.twitter.com/hNPmHOwUyY — B24 (@B24PT) September 5, 2020

On being told, Ronaldo duly cooperated after his reminder and continued watching the action.

Meanwhile, a Ronaldo-less Portugal thrashed Croatia 4-1 in the encounter. Joao Cancelo opened the scoring as he broke the deadlock in the 41st-minute of the match. Diego Jota, Joao Felix, and Andre Silva also scored for Portugal while Croatia got their sole goal of the game in injury time, thanks to Bruno Petkovic.

Red-hot Portugal has not conceded twice in a competitive home game since November 2011.

Fernando Santos, Portugal coach: “I thought the players could give this performance given how they performed during the week, but it was difficult to guess. It was the same for both teams with players struggling a bit. We were up against great opponents and we delivered at 100%.”