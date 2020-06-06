Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first footballer on the planet to earn a whopping amount of $1 billion during his illustrious football career. Ronaldo beat his long-time rival and Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi to reach the landmark. He is only the third sports star in the world to reach the milestone, joining the likes of Tiger Woods and Floyd Mayweather Jr before retirement, according to Forbes. Also Read - Dream is to Win The Champions League With Juventus: Sami Khedira

The 35-year-old Juventus forward pocketed a whopping $105 million (£83 million) in the past year from his wages and endorsement deals. His earning last year between June 2019 and June 2020, brought his total career earnings to $1 billion. Also Read - India's 2022 World Cup Qualifying Round Match Against Qatar Rescheduled to October 8

Ronaldo earned $650 million from football over his 17-year-long illustrious career. He currently plays for Juventus FC, but has also played for Manchester United and Real Madrid, two of the most coveted franchises in the sport. Also Read - Virat Kohli Sixth Highest Earning Athlete on Instagram During Lockdown, Earned Rs 3.62 Crore

Apart from minting money on the pitch, Ronaldo did reasonably well off it as well as he earned big moolah from his many endorsement deals. It includes the likes of Nike and Tag Heuer. His deal with Nike, signed in 2016, is for a lifetime partnership, CNN reported. Only two other athletes have ever signed a lifetime contract with Nike — Michael Jordan and LeBron James.



Overall, Ronaldo is only in fourth place on the list of the world’s highest-paid celebrities. In the sportsperson’s list, he has meanwhile taken the top spot for career earnings.

At No. 5 on the world’s highest-paid celebrities list is Argentine legend – Messi, who is often considered as the greatest soccer players of all-time. But Messi is still far off from hitting the $1 billion mark — he’s brought in a total of $605 million since 2005, Forbes reported.

The difference highlights Ronaldo’s massive appeal.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest players of all time, in the world’s most popular sport, in an era when football has never been so rich,” Nick Harris of Sporting Intelligence told Forbes.

Sporting Intelligence conducts the Global Sports Salaries Survey, which ranks teams worldwide based on total salary expense.

“He’s box office,” Harris added of Ronaldo.