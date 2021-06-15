Cristiano Ronaldo created history in the Euro 2020 Group F match against Hungary on Tuesday. The Portugal captain netted a brace to become an all-time Euro-top scorer with 11 goals. Ronaldo played a crucial role in Portugal’s 3-0 win over Hungary to start their title defence on a positive note. Also Read - Match Highlights HUN vs GER Updates Euro 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Brace as Portugal Start Title Defence With Win Over Hungary

Ahead of the match, Ronaldo was tied with Michel Platini's tally of 9 goals in the European Championship. After struggling for almost 80 minutes in the game, Ronaldo managed to net a penalty in the 87th minute to achieve the massive feat. A few minutes later, Ronaldo scored a beautiful goal in injury time to extend his lead in the tally and seal the game for Portugal at the big stage.

The Portugal captain also becomes the first footballer to play in five European championship edition. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner played a massive role in Portugal's title win in 2016. He got injured in the final but before that, he was the lone warrior for his team in the tournament. It is highly anticipated that the 2020 Euro will be Ronaldo's last European championship for Portugal as he is already 36-year-old.

Meanwhile, during the game, Hungary played splendid football to put Portugal under pressure throughout the game. They were unlucky as Rafael Guerreiro managed to hit a deflected goal in the 84th minute to change the course of the game. After the opening goal, Portugal were charged up as Ronaldo took full advantage of it to score a brace.

Portugal will next face Germany and France in Group F which is referred as the group of death with three football heavyweights at the same place.