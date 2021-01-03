Juventus star forward Cristiano Ronaldo reached an impressive milestone outside the football field. Ronaldo becomes the first person to hit the 250 million mark on Instagram. Also Read - Ronald Koeman on Lionel Messi's Barcelona Exit: We Are Not Nervous or Worried

With 19.7 million likes, Ronaldo also managed to hold the record of the most-liked post of 2020. The Portuguese star's post mourning the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona got the most number of likes on Instagram last year.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo himself followed only 458 people on Instagram.

The five-time Ballon d’Or enjoyed a great fan-following across the globe and is one of the most prominent sportspersons in the world.

According to Forbes, Ronaldo earns nearly USD 1 million per sponsored post on Instagram.

The second most followed sportsperson on Instagram is Ronaldo’s arch-nemesis Lionel Messi – 174 million. While Brazil’s Neymar has 144 million followers.

Ronaldo also enjoyed a huge fan following on other social media platforms too as he is the most followed person on Facebook and most followed athlete on Twitter.

Recently, Ronaldo was nominated in the FIFA The Best Men’s Player award alongside Messi and Robert Lewandowski, which the Polish striker won for his exemplary season with Bayern Munich.

Ronaldo enjoyed great success with Juventus in 2020 as he netted 33 goals in all competitions, which is the highest in Europe’s top five leagues this year.

The 35-year-old claims that age doesn’t matter to him as he is hoping to play for many years.

“It doesn’t matter the age. What is important is the mind,” Ronaldo told BBC Sport.

“It doesn’t matter if Cristiano Ronaldo is good, you don’t know tomorrow what is going to happen. I live in the present, in the moment.”

Ronaldo’s Juventus are currently struggling in the Serie A after inconsistent performances this season. They are currently at the sixth spot on the points table with AC Milan leading the race.

Juventus will lock horns with Udinese in Serie A on Monday in the quest to make a jump on the points table.