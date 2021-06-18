Cristiano Ronaldo created history by becoming the first person on the planet to reach the 300 million followers mark on Instagram. Ronaldo is not just a footballer, he truly is a global icon. The Portuguese star is followed by wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson – who has 246 Mn followers on the photo-blogging site. Also Read - ENG vs SCO Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, Euro 2020: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s England vs Scotland on June 19, Saturday

The 36-year old has been in top form recently, not just for Juventus, but Portugal as well. He is currently playing for his country in the ongoing EURO 2020. The Portuguese star is already the only player in EURO 2020 to have scored a brace. He did it in Portugal's tournament opener against Hungary. The Juventus striker is also the only player to have played five EURO's – which also happens to be an all-time record.

He recently also became the only footballer to have scored over 100 goals in three different leagues. He did it for Manchester United, then Real Madrid, and now Juventus.

Yet, following Juvnetus’ early exit from the UEFA Champions League sparked speculations that Ronaldo might be on his way out of Turin. While fans at Turin would not like that, it would be interesting to see what happens next for the Portuguese striker.

Ronaldo recently courted controversy when he removed Coca-Cola bottles during a press conference ahead of Portugal’s opening match in the European Championships. Ronaldo’s act hurt the brand as the stocks plummeted and they incurred losses.

Ronaldo is also one of the biggest brands and a dream for advertisers. Not only does he earn from Instagram, he also endorses massive brands like Nike among others.