Portugal star forward Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved another milestone but this time it's off the field as he becomes the first athlete to reach 500 million followers on social media. Ronaldo enjoys a massive fan following and the 500-million mark is proof of that.

The Juventus winger is the most followed person on Instagram with over 261 million followers. On Facebook, Ronaldo is the most famous athlete and has over 125 million likes on his official page. While Twitter is the only major social networking site, where Ronaldo has not breached the 100-million but he is still the most followed person there with 91-million followers.

Earlier in January, Ronaldo became the first person to hit the 250 million mark on Instagram. Meanwhile, Ronaldo himself followed only 467 people on Instagram.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner enjoyed a great fan-following across the globe and is one of the most prominent sportspersons in the world. According to Forbes, Ronaldo earns nearly USD 1 million per sponsored post on Instagram.

Very happy with my 4th title in Italy… We are back! This is the Juve we love, this is the team we trust and this is the spirit that will lead to the wins we want! Well done, guys! Fino Alla Fine! 🏆🏳️🏴💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/NoU2ux39gW — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 20, 2021

Ronaldo recently turned 36 on February 5 but age is just a number for him as he is not looking to stop.

According to Forbes, Ronaldo earned 105 mn – this includes his match fees and his brand endorsements. To be precise, he earned 60 mn (including match and winning fees) and 45 mn via brand endorsements. With 105 mn to his name, he emerged as the second richest athlete in the world in 2020. CR7 was also fourth in the list of highest-earning celebrities of the year gone by.