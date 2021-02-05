Cristiano Ronaldo Income

Cristiano Ronaldo – who is arguably the best footballer in the history of the game – turned 36 on Friday. Ronaldo at 36 is also one of the richest athletes in the world and regularly features in the coveted Forbes lists. While fans from all quarters wished good luck to the Portuguese football icon, here is a look at his estimated income in 2020 and the brands he endorses.

According to Forbes, Ronaldo earned 105 mn – this includes his match fees and his brand endorsements. To be precise, he earned 60 mn (including match and winning fees) and 45 mn via brand endorsements. With 105 mn to his name, he emerged as the second richest athlete in the world in 2020. CR7 was also fourth in the list of highest-earning celebrities of the year gone by. Also Read - Indian Cricket Team Has Now More Instagram Followers Than NBA Champions LA Lakers

Given his looks and his performance on the pitch, he is easily one of the most sought-after brands in the world.

Brands Ronaldo endorsed in 2020:

Ronaldo endorsed five major brands in 2020. The brands he associated himself with are Altice, DAZN, Herbalife, MTG, Nike, Unilever.

Social Media Star:

Ronaldo is one of the biggest stars of social media. Recently, his Instagram followers hit 200 million in 2020. Ronaldo is active on his social media platforms and creates massive buzz with every post he makes.

Meanwhile, there were speculations over him leaving Turin for better opportunities. But now, reports suggest that he has had a change of mind and is ready to stay back at Juventus for the upcoming season. The Portuguese star is also the highest official goal-scorer in the history of football.

Ronaldo also contracted the Coronavirus recently and missed a couple of matches because of that. He also allegedly breached COVID norms while on vacation with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

Here is wishing Ronaldo a better 2021 as he turns 36.