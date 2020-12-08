Cristiano Ronaldo did not get the ideal welcome on landing in Camp Nou on Tuesday for the Group G Champions League clash against Barcelona. Ronaldo was booed by the fans as the Portuguese star stepped out of the team bus. While fans jeered at Ronaldo, he kept his calm and cool and managed the situation gracefully. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer Update: Chevrolet to Finance Juventus Star's Return to Manchester United

The 35-year old would play a pivotal role in the clash where the highlight would be his face-off with Lionel Messi. Once the video surfaced on the social space ahead of the game, Twitterverse started reacting. Also Read - Barcelona vs Juventus Live Streaming UEFA Champions League 2020-21 in India: When And Where to Watch BAR vs JUV Live Champions League Football Match Updates

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman wants his side to keep the ball possession as that will keep Ronaldo away from scoring.

“We need to try and keep hold of the ball, because as long as we’ve got the ball, [Ronaldo] can’t score,” Koeman said to the press ahead of the much-awaited match.

Despite both the sides having sealed a Round of 16 spot for themselves, the stakes for this match would still be really high as two of the best modern-day football icons would take the pitch in Camp Nou.

Ronaldo – who is the all-time highest scorer in the Champions League has not scored against Messi’s Barca at this stage. The 35-year old would like to break the goal drought against Barcelona when they meet.

Meanwhile, some reports suggest that Ronaldo could reunite with his former club Manchester United. According to the report, Chevrolet would in all probability finance his return.

Ronaldo’s return will certainly boost the morale of the Manchester United fans, who have seen the club struggle to make its presence felt in recent years.

The Red Devils have not won the English Premier League for several years now, with the club increasingly close to crashing out of the Champions League this season.