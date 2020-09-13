Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the most popular footballer in the modern era and his fan following is a testament to that. If that is not something to note then check his bank balance. Ronaldo endorses multiple international brands, despite having his own – making him one of the richest sportsman. Also Read - Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Former Man United Star Paul Scholes Answers

Ronaldo recently gave long-time Georgina Rodriguez the engagement ring during a holiday in the French Riviera last month. From cheering for Ronaldo during the World Cup in Russia to taking care of his kids, Georgina has been with Ronaldo for a fair bit now and fans are elated to see them take it to the next level.

To make it public, Georgina Rodriguez took to Instagram and posted a picture of the glittering ring along with a rose, making it obvious.

As per a report in The Sun, the 35-year old splashed about £615,000 on the diamond number for Georgina Rodriguez. Woah, that is some amount!

If one converts it in rupees, it comes up to be Rs 5.7 crore.

Meanwhile, after Juventus’ Champions League exit, rumours have been rife about Ronaldo’s future at Turin. While some reports suggested that he was offered to Barcelona, the rumours soon died down after the footballers camp rubbished the claims.

In between, reports also claimed that Ronaldo’s manager would be speaking to the PSG owners during the end of the Champions League about a possible move. Now, Ronaldo has clarified that he is absolutely happy at Juventus and there are no plans of a move in the upcoming summer transfer window.