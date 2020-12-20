Cristiano Ronaldo added another feather to his cap by scoring a brace against Parma during a Serie A match on Sunday. Ronaldo broke a 59-year-old record of Oman Sivori by scoring the most number of Serie A goals in a season. The 35-year-old found the back of the net in both the halves as Juventus maintained their unbeaten run with a 4-0 victory over their opponents. Also Read - PAR vs JUV Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, Serie A: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Parma vs Juventus on December 20, Sunday

With the brace, Ronaldo became the fourth player to score at least 33 goals in Serie A in a season – a feat that was last achieved in 1961. The Portuguese star is just behind Gunnar Nordahl (36 in 1950) and Felice Borel (41 in 1933). Also Read - Lionel Messi Didn't Pick Cristiano Ronaldo For The Best FIFA Men's Player Award

With another game to play in 2020 against Fiorentina on Tuesday, Ronaldo could climb up the ladder.

Ronaldo has been in top-notch form this season and looks good to continue this way in the upcoming season as well.

After the match against Parma, Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo praised his star striker while also expressing his happiness with the entire team effort.

“This evening was the Juventus I wanted to see. We needed to win this game, our strikers Cristiano and Alvaro [Morata] both needed to get back to scoring ways. We needed to work as a collective and Aaron Ramsey also had a really good game,” he told reporters.

Meanwhile, with the Portuguese star’s contract with Juventus ending in some time, there are speculations and rumours that he may move to a new club. Reports suggest that Chevrolet have expressed their desire to finance his return to Old Trafford.