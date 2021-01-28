Juventus star forward Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly broken coronavirus rules on at two-day trip to the mountains with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Out Of Juventus Squad For Coppa Italia Match Versus SPAL

Ronaldo went to Courmayeur in the Valle D’Aosta region in northwest Italy with Georgina as they spent Tuesday and Wednesday there. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Wishes Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez on Her Birthday in Most Romantic Manner

Video of the couple on a snowmobile was posted on social media and then removed. Also Read - Lionel Messi Misses Out On FIFA 21 Team Of The Year's Starting XI For The First Time Ever; Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski Find a Place

Ronaldo lives in the nearby region of Piedmont and current coronavirus rules prohibit travel between regions unless in specific cases, such as going to your second house. Police are reportedly looking into the matter.

It is speculated that Ronaldo went on the short trip to celebrate Georgina’s birthday. On Tuesday, the Juventus star took to Instagram and shared a picture – featuring the couple. Ronaldo captioned the picture as “Felicidades ao amor da minha vida”, which means, “Cheers to the love of my life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)



Ronaldo also missed the Coppa Italia match against SPAL on Tuesday where Juventus emerged victorious with 4-0 scoreline. Juventus will now face Arch-rivals Inter in the semifinals who knocked out AC Milan in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, there were speculations over Ronaldo’s future in the club after Juventus’ early exit in the Champions League last year. Some said that Premier League giants Manchester United are interested in getting the services of the Juventus star. Ronaldo was signed by Manchester United in 2003 as he spent six years with the club and won three Premier League titles under Sir Alex Ferguson. In 2009, the Portuguese joined Real Madrid, where he enjoyed enormous success including four UEFA Champions League title.

He has been liked with Manchester United from the past couple of years and fans also want Ronaldo to end his career at the club where he made a name for himself.