Days after the UEFA Champions League heartbreak, Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has broken his silence. Following a lot of backlash in Turin, Ronaldo has said that 'true champions never break'. In his long Instagram post on Saturday, the Portuguese football icon backed his teammates – who are morally low – after the loss. He said that the failures will only make you stronger.

"More important than the number of falls you take in life, is how fast and how strong you get back on your feet…," he wrote on Instagram.

“True champions never break! Our focus is already in Cagliari, in the Serie A struggle, in the Italian Cup final and in everything that we can still achieve this season,” the 35-year-old added.

Stating that football has memory, Ronaldo said that history cannot be deleted, but written every single day.

“It’s true that the past belongs in museums (I should say!), but fortunately, football has memory… and so do I! History can’t be deleted, it’s written every single day with resilience, team spirit, persistence and lots of hard work.” he further added.

Reports suggest that Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes is in talks with Real Madrid and the Portuguese star could leave Turin and head to Bernabeu.

He has been an asset at Turin as well, scoring 92 goals in 121 appearances and helping the team to back-to-back Serie A titles.

Ex Juventus star Alessio Tacchinardi reckons Ronaldo – who was rested for the weekend game against Lazio – should issue an apology after he refused to interact with the media after the UCL loss.