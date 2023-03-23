Home

Cristiano Ronaldo BREAKS SILENCE on Manchester United Exit, Calls it ‘Bad’ Phase of Career

Claiming that he is better prepared now, Ronaldo admitted that it is hard to see what is down when one is at the top of a mountain.

Riyadh: Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the best footballer in the history of the game, but even the best have bad spells and he did as well during his second stint with Manchester United at Old Trafford. The 38-year-old recently went on to break the silence on his stint at Old Trafford. He called it a ‘bad phase’ of his career. Claiming that he is better prepared now, Ronaldo admitted that it is hard to see what is down when one is at the top of a mountain.

“There is no time for regrets in this life. Even if we don’t do so well, it’s part of our life,” Ronaldo told a news conference before Thursday’s match with Liechtenstein. “When we are at the top of the mountain, it’s hard to see what’s down here and many times I couldn’t. I feel like I’m better prepared now because I can see some things. I’m a better man now.

“I think that everything in life happens for a reason. I’m often grateful to go through some difficult things so I can see who is really on my side. At the tough times, you see who is on your side. It wasn’t a very good phase in my life, in my career, first on a personal level and then professionally,” he added.

Ronaldo could become the player with the most international caps in history if Roberto Martinez plays him against Liechtenstein.

