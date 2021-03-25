Juventus vice-president Pavel Nedved claims that five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at the club next season. There has been a lot of speculations surrounding Ronaldo’s future at Turin as Juventus have once again been eliminated from the UEFA Champions League and are far behind in the Serie A title race. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer Rumours: CR7 is Staying at Juventus, Confirms Fabio Paratici

Ronaldo faced a lot of flak after FC Porto knocked Juventus out of the UCL as the Portuguese star has been linked to a shocking u-turn move to Real Madrid.

"For me, Cristiano can't be touched. He has a contract until June 30 2022 and he will stay. We'll see what happens after that," Nedved told DAZN.

After getting eliminated from the UCL Ronaldo posted a message for the fans on social media.

“More important than the number of falls you take in life, is how fast and how strong you get back on your feet… True champions never break! Our focus is already in Cagliari, in the Serie A struggle, in the Italian Cup final and in everything that we can still achieve this season. It’s true that the past belongs in museums (I should say!), but fortunately, football has memory… and so do I! History can’t be deleted, it’s written every single day with resilience, team spirit, persistence and lots of hard work. And those who don’t understand this, will never achieve glory and success,” he posted on Instagram.

Nedved also assured that club legend Andrea Pirlo will also continue as Juventus coach next season.

“Pirlo is and will be the coach of Juventus, that’s 100% certain,” he said.

The vice-president further said that club is very calm with the current situation as they had earlier predicted that they will face some difficulties in a new project.

“We committed to a project with Andrea, knowing that there would be difficulties. We wanted to do better than this and haven’t managed to, but difficulties were predicted.

“We are very calm. We’re on the path that we wanted, which we will stay on. He has everything to become a great coach.”

Juventus bought Ronaldo for a record club transfer fee of around 100 million USD in 2018 in the quest to win the UCL but things didn’t go in their favour.

Ahead of the ongoing season, Juventus hired Pirlo to take over the charge of the team after sacking Maurizio Sarri.