For the second year in a row, world’s most-followed football star – Cristiano Ronaldo has topped the coveted Instagram sports’ rich list in 2019. The Portuguese football legend has pipped his contemporaries Lionel Messi and Brazillian sensation Neymar to claim the numero uno spot in the list. Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is the only cricketer to feature in the top 10 sportspersons raking in the big moolah for sharing sponsored posts on his official Instagram account. He is at the ninth spot in the table.

With 176 million followers, the Juventus stalwart Ronaldo earns a whopping £784,000 per Instagram post, as per Hopper HQ. Ronaldo’s nearest competitor is another football superstar – Neymar, who pockets in a cool £580,000. One of Ronaldo’s biggest competitor – Messi is at the third spot. The Argentine legend takes home £521,000 every time he uploads on Insta.

Here’s the list of Top-10 sportspersons:

Sport’s Instagram Rich List for 2019 Player Sport Followers £ per post Cristiano Ronaldo Football 173m £784,000 Neymar Football 121m £580,000 Lionel Messi Football 123m £521,000 David Beckham Football 57m £287,000 LeBron James Basketball 50m £219,000 Ronaldinho Football 47m £206,000 Gareth Bale Football 40m £175,000 Zlatan Ibrahimovic Football 37m £161,000 Virat Kohli Cricket 36m £158,000 Luis Suarez Football 34m £148,000

Interestingly, football stars are the most dominant when it comes to making big money through popular social media handle. Eight of the top 10 athletes are football players – with LeBron James (Basketball) and Kohli (Cricket) being the only sportsperson to make the cut in the list. David Beckham and Ronaldinho are still making a fortune despite both men retiring from the professional game.

However, as fans, you might feel disappointed to find only two desi names on the Top 20 Richest Instagram Influencers’ list. Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and Kohli are the only two Indians who made the cut. While Chopra, on an average, charges Rs 1,86,89,271 per post, making her the 19th richest Influencer, Kohli charges INR 1,35,16,963 from his sponsors.

Social media platforms have emerged as one of the biggest game-changers in almost every disciple be it – sports, entertainment, beauty, lifestyle, fashion or travel. Particularly, the usage of the popular app – Instagram and the number of followers one has on their account.

Hopper HQ, social media management and Instagram scheduling tool, analysed data to release a ‘Rich List’ that ranks highest-paid celebrities and influencers from various categories on the social media platform. The list is prepared on how much they charge per every sponsored post they put up.