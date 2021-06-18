Ukrainian star Andriy Yarmolenko was in a mischievous mood after their win over North Macedonia in a EURO 2020 game on Thursday. During the presser after the match, Yarmolenko poked fun at Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo over the Coca-Cola bottle gate row that has snowballed over the last one week. Yarmolenko mocked Ronaldo by flaunting Coca-Cola and Heineken bottles in front of the media that was present. Also Read - Denmark vs Belgium Live Streaming Euro 2020: When And Where to Watch DEN vs BEL Live Stream Football Match Online and on TV

The Ukrainian star who scored a goal and helped with an assist in his country's 2-1 victory on Thursday, asked reporters: "Can I do something? I've seen Ronaldo putting away Coca-Cola bottles recently.

“I’ll put Coca-Cola here, I’ll put Heineken right her up front! Guys, contact me!”

Earlier, Ronaldo caused a worldwide stir when he replaced Coca-Cola bottles with water and asked fans to do the same during the presser ahead of Portugal’s EURO 2020 opener against Hungary. Ronaldo’s act instantly hurt the brand as Coca-Cola’s share price subsequently dropped by a whopping £2.85 billion.

Tottenham star Harry Kane also put his point forward over the Bottle Gate row. Jane felt the sponsors were entitled to have what they want if they have paid a price for it.

“From my point of view the sponsors are entitled to have what they want if they have paid the money to do so,” said Kane. “It’s not something I have thought about too much, I am more focussed on tomorrow.”

Also, French talisman Paul Pogba, who is a Muslim and does not drink alcohol, removed a Heinkenen bottle from his sight, despite the fact it was the brand’s non-alcoholic version.