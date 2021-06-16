Cristiano Ronaldo’s action of removing the Coca-Cola bottles during a press conference ahead of Portugal’s clash against Hungary in Euros has affected the soft-drinks share price by a huge sum. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes All-Time Top Scorer in Euro History With a Brace Against Hungary

Ronaldo, who has set a bar of fitness in the sporting world, snubbed the cola drink during the presser and urged everyone to drink water. The action hit hard on Coca-Cola as its share price fall by 1.6% as it went from being worth USD 242 billion to USD 238 billion, which is a loss of USD 4 billion, according to a report in The Daily Star. Also Read - Match Highlights HUN vs POR Updates Euro 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Brace as Portugal Start Title Defence With Win Over Hungary

😂👍 Cristiano Ronaldo te recomienda beber aguapic.twitter.com/We0ozFpBqi — Carrusel Deportivo (@carrusel) June 14, 2021



It was not the first time when Ronaldo expressed his displeasure over the consumption of cola drinks. Earlier during the Global Soccer Awards last year, Ronaldo revealed that he scolds his son Cristiano Jr for drinking Coca-Cola and Fanta. Also Read - EURO 2020 Group F | Hungary vs Portugal, France vs Germany: Match Preview, Prediction, Squads And Streaming Details

“Not yet. I’m hard with him sometimes because he drinks Coca-Cola and Fanta sometimes and I’m p****d with him. I fight with him when he eats chips and fries and everything, he knows I don’t like it. Even my small kids, when they eat chocolate they always look to me and, you know, we have to be strong,” Ronaldo had said.

Meanwhile, on the field, Ronaldo created history in the Euro 2020 Group F match against Hungary on Tuesday. The Portugal captain netted a brace to become an all-time Euro-top scorer with 11 goals. Ronaldo played a crucial role in Portugal’s 3-0 win over Hungary to start their title defence on a positive note.

Ahead of the match, Ronaldo was tied with Michel Platini’s tally of 9 goals in the European Championship. After struggling for almost 80 minutes in the game, Ronaldo managed to net a penalty in the 87th minute to achieve the massive feat. A few minutes later, Ronaldo scored a beautiful goal in injury time to extend his lead in the tally and seal the game for Portugal at the big stage.