Old Trafford: Things have not gone as per script for Cristiano Ronaldo ever since making the bold move from Turin to Old Trafford. Not only has Manchester United been out of the Premier League and English League Cup title race, but now – they are also knocked out of the FA Cup by Middlesborough on Friday via penalties.Also Read - Manchester United's Mason Greenwood Released On Bail 'Pending Further Investigation'

The game was locked at 1-1 after full-time and boiled down to the penalties where the hosts fell short, thanks to a miss by Anthony Elanga. After missing the penalty, Elanga was heartbroken and that is when the cameras spotted Ronaldo by his side trying to pacify. The gesture from Ronaldo, who turns 37 on Saturday won hearts. Also Read - From Rafael Nadal's Fist Pump to Lionel Messi's Jersey Flaunt- 10 Most Iconic Celebrations in Sporting History | SEE PICS

Here is the video that is now going viral: Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba Unfollow Team-Mate Mason Greenwood On Instagram

CAPTAIN RT @UtdDistrict: Cristiano Ronaldo comforting Anthony Elanga after his missed penalty ❤️ 🎥 @ESPNFC pic.twitter.com/cBXmz1vR0t — Ragnar_MUFC (@Ragnar_MUFC) February 5, 2022

Elanga took the eight penalty and challenged the left of the goalkeeper, who was up to the challenge.

Earlier in the game, Ronaldo himself missed a penalty in the 20th-minute after Paul Pogba was fouled inside the box. Ronaldo dragged the penalty wide.

It was Jadon Sancho who broke the deadlock five minutes after Ronaldo’s penalty miss. Manchester United held on to their lead heading into half-time. 20 minutes after the first half, Middlesborough leveled things up when Matt Crooks found the back of the net.

Be it ball possession or shots on target, Manchester United dominated the game but yet found themselves on the losing side.