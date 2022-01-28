New Delhi: Cristiano Ronaldo gifts a perfect present for partner Georgina Rodriguez on her birthday as he lights up Burj Khalifa as part of Rodriguez’s ‘I am Georgina’ Netflix series which depicts the in-depth look of the life of the partner of the most followed footballer on planet, her humble beginnings and the fight it took to secure the life she has now.Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Says Adapting to His Prince Charming's Life Was Hard, Her Life Changed

Ronaldo and Georgina, celebrated the latter’s 28th birthday in Dubai on Thursday along with their children. The Manchester United man took to Instagram and posted a series of stories along with a video which says- ‘Congratulations My Love’, for the upcoming series on OTT platform. Also Read - BTS V Aka Kim Taehyung Joins Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Billie Eilish To Achieve THIS Major Feat | Check Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Also Read - English Premier League: Cristiano Ronaldo Considering Move Out of Manchester United Depending Upon Next Manager

Ronaldo’s partner, who hails from Argentina started a relationship with the Manchester United forward in mid-2016, confirming their love-affair an year later. In 2017 both of them had their first child, daughter Alana Martin on November 12. Four years later in October, the couple confirmed that they are expecting again and will be welcoming twins.

While speaking in a trailer for her new show, Georgina said that in 2016 her life changed when she met CR7 and has always dreamt of having a prince charming by her side and now she has finally have the love of her life.

“Five years ago, my life changed. [I am] the girlfriend of the most-followed man. Cristiano is great, he’s a very normal guy. I dreamed of having a prince charming by my side – and now I have him… thanks to love, my life is now a dream,” she said.