Rated as the best footballer of the generation, Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to deliver every time he takes the pitch. On Monday, despite not being at his best since his comeback after Serie A, he broke the deadlock against Bologna in the 23rd-minute, thanks to a penalty. But he also faced rare criticism for messing up a free-kick, something he is good at.

The 35-year-old took a free-kick which went way over the bar and into the stands which were empty. It is rare to see CR7 miss the target from that range as on most occasions he gets it right. Ronaldo took the free-kick in the 16th-minute of the match. He has not scored of a free-kick in a domestic league for nearly three years.

Here is the video: Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving Had no Impact on LaLiga, Lionel Messi's Case Different: Tebas

Moonshot by Cristiano Ronaldo. Hasn’t scored a free-kick goal for almost 3 years in a domestic league. Overall, #Messi has out free-kicked him 18-2 last 3 years. pic.twitter.com/b5qGtDLCuC — Infinite Barca (@InfiniteFCB1) June 23, 2020

The Bianconeri came into the match after losing to Napoli in the Coppa Italia final a couple of days back. Federico Bernardeschi started in a three-man forward line spearheaded by Dybala.

Juventus extended their lead in the 36th minute with a piece of magic as Bernardeschi’s smart back-heel found Dybala who unleashed an unstoppable effort from the edge of the box with both power and precision.