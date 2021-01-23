Juventus star forward Cristiano Ronaldo on Wednesday surpassed Josef Bican goal tally to become the top goalscorer in football history. Ronaldo netted a goal in the final of Italian Super Cup against Napoli to achieve the massive feat. It was Ronaldo’s 760th goal as Juventus beat Napoli to clinch the ninth Italian Super Cup title. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Overtakes Josef Bican's Tally to Become Football's Top Goalscorer as Juventus Clinch Italian Super Cup

However, the Czech football federation declared that Bican has netted 821 goals in official matches as Ronaldo is still 61 short to match the feat.

"The History and Statistics committee of the Czech FA counted all the goals scored by the legendary Josef Bican and we can declare he scored 821 goals in official matches," a tweet by the Czech football federation's said.

“The answer is – Josef Bican scored 821 goals in official matches,” the statement read.

“Goals from matches in the first and second leagues, national cups, the Central European Cup and national team selections are included. On the contrary, friendly matches are not included in the statistics, with the exception of the national team.

“It can be stated with full seriousness that this is a number that corresponds to the current state of the possibility of verifying all data, so it is the most accurate number possible.”

Ronaldo has scored 450 goals for Real Madrid, 118 for Manchester United, 102 for Portugal and 5 for Sporting Libson. He is the leading goal-scorer for Real Madrid and Portugal national team.

The all-time top goalscorer title is much contested, and football world governing body FIFA keep an official record of the statistics.

Meanwhile, after the win against Napoli in Italian Super Cup final, Ronaldo expressed his happiness on Twitter.

“Very happy with my 4th title in Italy…We are back! This is the Juve we love, this is the team we trust and this is the spirit that will lead to the wins we want! Well done, guys,” Ronaldo tweeted after the win.