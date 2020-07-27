Cristiano Ronaldo once again starred for Juventus to lead them to a record ninth consecutive Serie A title on Sunday against Sampdoria at the Allianz Stadium. After the win, Ronaldo seemed to be in a reflective mood, where he thanked Juventus fans battling coronavirus and dedicated the win to them. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus Celebrate Wildly After Winning Ninth Straight Serie A Title | WATCH VIDEO

Ronaldo scored first to break the deadlock, and then missed a penalty, and Federico Bernardeschi netted in a 2-0 victory over a 10-man Sampdoria on Sunday to continue Juve's dominance in Italy.

"Done! Champions of Italy," he wrote on Instagram. "Delighted for the second consecutive championship and to continue building the history of this great and splendid club.

“This title is dedicated to all Juve fans, in particular to those who have suffered and are suffering from the pandemic that has taken us all by surprise by overturning the world.

“It was not easy! Your courage, your attitude and your determination were the strength we needed to face this tight final of the championship and fight to the end for this title that belongs to all of Italy. A big hug to you all!”

In 36 games, Juventus have 83 points, while Inter Milan has 76 points from an equal number of matches. Juventus will play Cagliari next on Thursday in their next Serie A clash.