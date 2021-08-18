New Delhi: Juventus star forward Cristiano Ronaldo denied the rumours of re-joining Real Madrid and said the story with the Los Blancos has been written and recorded. Ronaldo enjoyed a great 9-year spell with Real Madrid where he won every trophy including four UEFA Champions League titles.Also Read - Manchester United vs Leeds United Live Streaming Premier League in India: Preview, Squads, Prediction - Where to Watch Man Utd vs LUFC Stream Live Football Match Online, TV Telecast in India

Ronaldo said that he will always cherish his time at Santiago Bernabeu and the Real fans will continue to have him in their hearts as he will also have them in his. Also Read - Star Sports to Broadcast Key Weekend Premier League 2021-22 Matches in Bangla and Malayalam

“My story at Real Madrid has been written. It’s been recorded. In words and numbers, in trophies and titles, in records and in headlines. It’s in the Museum at the Bernabeu Stadium and it’s also in the minds of every fan of the club. And beyond what I achieved, I remember that in those nine years I had a relationship of deep affection and respect for “merengue afición”, an affection and respect that I retain to this day, and that I will always cherish. I know that the true Real Madrid fans will continue to have me in their hearts, and I will have them in mine,” Ronaldo wrote on his Instagram post. Also Read - Barcelona vs Juventus Live Streaming Joan Gamper Trophy 2021 in India: When And Where to Watch BAR vs JUV Live Joan Gamper Football Match

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)



The 36-year-old further said that it’s disrespect for him and the clubs that have been involved in his transfer rumours in the ongoing window.

“As well as this most recent episode in Spain, there have been frequent news and stories associating me with a number of clubs in many different Leagues, with nobody ever being concerned about trying to find out the actual truth.”

“More than the disrespect for me as a man and as a player, the frivolous way that my future is covered in the media is disrespectful to all the clubs involved in these rumours, as well as to their players and staff,” he added.

Ronaldo has been heavily linked to move to Real Madrid, Manchester City and Manchester United but none of the clubs officially revealed their interest in the club.

The Portuguese forward is eyeing the Champions League glory this season for which Juventus signed him in 2018 but failed to achieve.

“Anyone who knows me is aware of how focused I am on my work. Less talk and more action, this has been my guiding motto since the start of my career. However, in view of everything that’s been said and written recently, I have to set out my position,” he also said.

Ronaldo broke his silence and warns people that he will not allow them to keep playing with his names.

“I’m breaking my silence now to say that I can’t allow people to keep playing around with my name. I remain focused on my career and in my work, committed and prepared for all the challenges that I have to face. Everything else? Everything else is just talk,” he added.