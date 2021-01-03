Former Real Madrid player Antonio Cassano gave his opinion on Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo GOAT debate. Messi and Ronaldo are often termed as the greatest players to ever play the game as the duo has dominated the world of football in the past decade. Messi has won record six Ballon d’Or awards while Ronaldo is just behind him with five. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Person to Reach 250 Million Followers on Instagram

Cassano, who played for big clubs like Real Madrid and AC Milan during his playing days, termed Ronaldo as a manufactured talent.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is a manufactured talent," Cassano said.

“You notice it on social networks where you see him doing sit-ups with his children. There’s so much talk about him, less about Messi, but in football, they are two completely different things. CR7 is very strong, but he’s built his talent,” Cassano told Diario AS.

Meanwhile, the former Italian footballer heaped praise on Messi and called has an immense talent which is a gift from nature.

“Messi, on the other hand, is Federer, Jordan, Maradona. He’s something we’ll never see again in life, he has immense talent that’s a gift from nature. I often hear that Messi played with phenomena at Barcelona. I remember Xavi and [Andres] Iniesta, and, in the beginning, Ronaldinho. But Messi also made players like Pedro, Dani Alves, [Javi] Mascherano and others champions,” he added.

Cassano further made some bold claims on Ronaldo and Messi’s approach towards the game. He said Ronaldo doesn’t care about the team, while Messi makes the whole group grow.

“He made many players grow with his talent. Ronaldo’s goal is to score goals, he doesn’t give a damn about the team or contributing assists. Messi, on the other hand, makes the whole team grow and he’s my idol,” he said.

Both Messi and Ronaldo were shortlisted amongst the top 3 contenders of Men’s The Best FIFA Football Awards. While the third contender Robert Lewandowski grabbed the award after an outstanding treble-winning season with Bayern Munich.