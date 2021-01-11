Another day and another feat for Cristiano Ronaldo! On Sunday, the Juventus star became the joint-top scorer in football history as he equalled Josef Bican’s 759 goals. The 35-year old scored in added time as Juventus beat Sassuolo 3-1. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Equals Josef Bican's Record, Juventus Star Becomes Joint Highest Goal Scorer For Club And Country in Football History With Goal Against Sassuolo
During the game, the Portuguese star also gave a glimpse of his fitness levels as he leaped higher than the opposition goalkeeper for a header. He is also the only player in football history to score 60+ goals in four consecutive seasons.
Cristiano Ronaldo (759 Goals )
118 Man Utd
450 Real Madrid
5 Sporting
84 Juventus
102 Portugal
The 35-year old took 1037 matches to match to reach the feat. Bican, by comparison, scored 759 official goals in a mind-blowing 495 games.
Not long back, he edged past Pele’s 757 official goals.
The Portuguese striker will be determined to break Bican’s record when the Turin side plays against Genoa in the Coppa Italia later this week.
In 2021, Ronaldo would also have other records in his sight. He needs seven more international goals to become the all-time highest international goal-scorer.