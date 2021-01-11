Another day and another feat for Cristiano Ronaldo! On Sunday, the Juventus star became the joint-top scorer in football history as he equalled Josef Bican’s 759 goals. The 35-year old scored in added time as Juventus beat Sassuolo 3-1. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Equals Josef Bican's Record, Juventus Star Becomes Joint Highest Goal Scorer For Club And Country in Football History With Goal Against Sassuolo

During the game, the Portuguese star also gave a glimpse of his fitness levels as he leaped higher than the opposition goalkeeper for a header. He is also the only player in football history to score 60+ goals in four consecutive seasons. Also Read - FIO vs CAG Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, Serie A: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Fiorentina vs Cagliari on January 10, Sunday

Here is how fans hailed the G.O.A.T:

Watching Cristiano Ronaldo is soooo beautiful, the peace of mind that comes with it is one of a kind. 😍🐐 — Duke of Ibadan 🀄️ (@AsiwajuLerry) January 10, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo is undoubtedly the greatest. Pass it on. — UG (@UgwunnaEjikem) January 10, 2021

Having Cristiano Ronaldo in a team is simply a cheat code. Big game player 🐐🔥 pic.twitter.com/Q9HM2DBJdY — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) January 10, 2021

Life is shit atm so if you like football take a moment to realise you’re lucky enough to be alive during the period that Cristiano Ronaldo become the person to score the most official goals ever. You got to witness it all. That’s special — Bulldog Newts (@Bulldog_Newts) January 11, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo Humbled the ball, controlled it, pushed forward, shoot the ball and it was a goal. My GOAT 🐐❤️ pic.twitter.com/z15OG1YdtA — Sb Orlando🇬🇭👻😇 (@starboyorlando) January 10, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo (759 Goals )

118 Man Utd 450 Real Madrid 5 Sporting 84 Juventus 102 Portugal