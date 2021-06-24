New Delhi: Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo equalled the record of most international goals with Ali Daeui’s with a brace against World Champions France in the Group F of Euro 2020 clash on Thursday. Ronaldo, who is arguably one of the greatest footballers to ever play the game, scored a pair of penalties to match Daei’s 109 goals tally in Budapest. Also Read - Portugal vs France Live Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: POR 2-2 FRA, Ronaldo, Benzema Score Brace as Match Ends in Draw

Daei was a massive star in Asian football during his playing days for Iran as he netted 109 goals in just 149 international matches.

Ronaldo, who started the game against France with 107 games under his kitty, matched Daei's tally in 178 games for Portugal.

🔝 All-time top international goalscorers: ⚽️1⃣0⃣9⃣ Ali Daei 🇮🇷

⚽️1⃣0⃣9⃣ Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹 #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/NRx7rCLqMC — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 23, 2021



Meanwhile, Ronaldo’s brace didn’t help the Portugal team to beat France as the match ended in a 2-2 draw. Despite finishing third on the Group F table, Portugal managed to qualify for the knockout stage.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner the first penalty at the 30th minute after Hugo Lloris committed a foul on Danilo. While he scored the other penalty exactly thirty minutes later after Jules Kounder hand-ball inside the box.

⏰ RESULT ⏰ 🇵🇹 Ronaldo hits double as Portugal go through

🇫🇷 Benzema nets first goals since 2015 🤔 Fair result? #EURO2020 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 23, 2021



Meanwhile, for France, Karim Benzema netted the penalty to give a tough competition to his former Real Madrid teammate Ronaldo. Benzema scored the first from the penalty spot in the 45+2 minute while he scored another just after the half time in the 47th minute with a clinical finish on Paul Pogba’s exquisite through ball.

Portugal will next face the tournament’s hot favourites and FIFA no 1 ranked team Belgium in the round of 16. Ronaldo will have a great chance to score the record-breaking goal in that match to get past Ali Daei.