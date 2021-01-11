With 759 official goals, Cristiano Ronaldo has become the joint-highest scorer for club and country in the history of the game. The Juventus star equaled Josef Bican with an added-time goal against Sassuolo on Sunday. Not long ago, the Portuguese icon edged past former Brazilian great Pele’s record of 757 official goals. Ronaldo’s long-time rival Lionel Messi is at the fifth spot in the coveted list with 719 goals. Also Read - Lionel Messi Edges Past Cristiano Ronaldo's Free-Kick Record as Barcelona Beat Granada 4-0

With one more goal, Ronaldo will become the highest scoring player ever. The Juve star has been in ominous form of late and is expected to score more this season. Also Read - Lionel Messi's Son Mateo Celebrates Barcelona Football Captain's Free-Kick During LaLiga Game vs Granada, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Here is the goal that ensured Ronaldo reaches the feat:

CRISTIANO RONALDO’S 759TH GOAL EQUALLING BICAN’S TALLY FOR THE MOST OFFICIAL GOALS IN THE HISTORY OF FOOTBALL.pic.twitter.com/pTezwq2OO5 — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) January 10, 2021

The 35-year old took 1037 matches to match to reach the feat. Bican, by comparison, scored 759 official goals in a mind-blowing 495 games.

The Portuguese striker will be determined to break Bican’s record when Juvethe Turin side plays against Genoa in the Coppa Italia later this week.

If he’s rested for that one, then he could break the record against Inter Milan on January 17.

Meanwhile, speculations have been rife about Ronaldo’s future at Juventus. If reports are to be believed, Ronaldo may leave the Turin side in the upcoming season. There is nothing official on that.

In 2021, Ronaldo would also have other records in his sight. He needs seven more international goals to become the all-time highest international goal-scorer.

With the transfer season coming up, it would be interesting to see Ronaldo’s plans.