Cristiano Ronaldo has been in ominous form recently, breaking all kinds of records. On Sunday, when Juventus take on Inter Milan in a Serie A game, 35-year old Ronaldo would eye two records. With a goal against the Nerazzurri, he could become the first footballer to score 20 goals in 15 consecutive seasons.

He has already found the back of the net on 19 occasions this season (15 league goals + four UCL goals) in 18 appearances.

With another goal, Ronaldo will become the highest scorer of all time. He currently has 759 official goals to his name as he is joint-highest with Josef Bican, the Austrian-Czech striker who played between 1931 and 1955.

In the first week of 2021, the Portuguese icon edged past former Brazilian great Pele’s record of 757 official goals. Ronaldo’s long-time rival Lionel Messi is at the fifth spot.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the Turin club has decided to extend the five-time Ballon D’Or-winner’s contract by a year. Ronaldo’s contract with Juventus ends in 18 months’ time. There have been speculations that the Portuguese icon would head to Old Trafford and join Manchester United.

As per a report in Calciomercato, the talks over Ronaldo extending his stay for another year in Turin have already begun.

“Cristiano Ronaldo has opened the contract talks with Juve. He is in talks through his agent Mendes and through a direct relationship with the club”, the publication claims.

It was believed that Chevrolet had decided to finance Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford, but if the recent developments on the contract extension are anything to go by then Manchester United would have been left heartbroken.

It would be interesting to see the renewed deal that Ronaldo is offered by Juventus.