Cristiano Ronaldo Faces One Match Suspension For Showing ‘Obscene’ Pelvic Gesture to ‘Messi, Messi’ Chants in Saudi Pro League Match

Ronaldo also repeatedly pumped his hand forward in front of his pelvic area. His act did not go down well with the fans and it instantly stirred a controversy.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Image: AP)

Delhi: Cristiano Ronaldo, regarded as one of the best footballers of the generation, has been slapped with a one-match suspension following an act where he allegedly made an obscene gesture towards Al-Shabab fans after Al Nassr’s 3-2 win on Sunday. The incident took place after the match got over. Ronaldo was seen cupping his ears to ‘Messi, Messi’ chants.

It did not stop there, Ronaldo also repeatedly pumped his hand forward in front of his pelvic area. Ronaldo’s act did not go down well with the fans and it instantly stirred a controversy.

A day after the incident, the Disciplinary and Ethics Committee of the Saudi Football Federation stated that Ronaldo would have to pay a fine of 10,000 Saudi riyals to the Saudi Football Federation and 20,000 riyals to Al Shabab, which will cover the costs of complaint fees. Also, Ronaldo cannot appeal, and will now also face a one-match suspension.

Ronaldo opened up on his obscene gesture and said, “I respect all clubs. And the joy after the [game] expresses strength and victory, and it is not shameful. We are used to it in Europe.”

At present, Ronaldo leads the Saudi league scoring charts with 22 goals in 20 appearances in the ongoing season. Al Nassr are placed second in the table with 52 points, four behind top-ranked Al Hilal, who has one game in hand.

