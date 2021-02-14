Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score as Juventus suffered a 1-0 defeat to Napoli in Serie A on Saturday. In a hard-fought battle, Ronaldo was far from his best and had an underwhelming night as he failed to score in the second consecutive game. Also Read - Napoli vs Juventus Live Streaming Serie A 2020-21 in India: When And Where to Watch NAP vs JUVE Live Football Match

With the defeat, Juventus are now lacking behind in the title race to the Milan giants. As AC Milan are leading the table with 49 points, while Inter are just behind them with 47 points and a game in hand which gave them an opportunity to jump on top. Juventus are currently at third with 42 points in 21 games, while the win helped Napoli to jump to the fourth.

Ronaldo got three easy chances but he failed to convert despite two shots on target.

While Lorenzo Insigne didn’t make any mistake to convert the goal from the penalty spot in the 31st minute to give an advantage to his team early in the game. Napoli banked on the goal throughout the game and put pressure on defending champions.

After the game, Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo expressed his frustration over the defeat and said it’s not the result that his team deserved.

“We never allowed a shot on goal, we lost due to a dubious incident, but it’s a pity we didn’t get the win. We put in the performance that we needed to, but not the result that we deserved,” Andrea Pirlo said.

“We moved the ball around, but not quickly enough, so Napoli were able to get into position. In the second half we were more enterprising, created more chances, but didn’t get the goal,” he added.

Meanwhile, table leaders AC Milan also suffered a shocking 2-0 defeat to Spezia. Zlatan Ibrahimovic failed to create any impact in the game as a result Milan lacked the spark. Giulio Maggiore and Simone Bastone netted the goals for Spezia who have now jumped to the 14th spot in the points table.